Agustin Melian Sells 18,212 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $435,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $19,224.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $371,534.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 315,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

