Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.01 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Aion has a market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.83 or 1.00058744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00079235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.89 or 0.00778055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00394371 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00284505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058395 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,029,640 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

