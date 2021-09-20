Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 25,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00.

Shares of ABNB traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,070. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.25. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.