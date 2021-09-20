Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,531. Airgain has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Airgain by 29.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its position in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

