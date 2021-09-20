Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.22. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.