Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.22. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $33.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

