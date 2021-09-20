Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 40,877.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,755 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,514.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 290,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 236.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

