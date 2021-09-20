Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.95

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AATG stock remained flat at $GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.63. The company has a market capitalization of £99.99 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile
