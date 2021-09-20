Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $719.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.