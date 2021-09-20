Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $33,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.11. 13,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,077. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

