AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.14

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.14 and last traded at C$25.22, with a volume of 365767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.92.

ALA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

