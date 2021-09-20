Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Amarin stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.51 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

