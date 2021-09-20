Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $95.98 on Monday, hitting $3,366.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,943. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,445.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,342.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

