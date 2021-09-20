AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMC Networks worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

