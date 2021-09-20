América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $15,326,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4,288.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,778 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

