American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,411 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Camden National worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $701.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

