American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Park National by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $117.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

