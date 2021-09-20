American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOR opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

