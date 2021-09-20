American Century Companies Inc. Invests $657,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

