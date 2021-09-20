American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

