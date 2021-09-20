American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $32.15 on Monday. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

