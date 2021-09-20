American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $9,413,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $25.99 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.56 million and a PE ratio of 18.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

