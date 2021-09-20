American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $26.60 on Monday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

