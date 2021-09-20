American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 32.3% in August

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ARL traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $10.34. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,660. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

