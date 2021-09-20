Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 930,839 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 237,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USAS shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.95 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

