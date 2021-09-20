AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $130.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.