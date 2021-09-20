AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.