AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $10.48 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

