AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Invests $21.14 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,371,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,137,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.17% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

