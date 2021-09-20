AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Makes New $14.90 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $296.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.