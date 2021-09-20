AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases Shares of 24,500 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $10,699,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI opened at $29.09 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -181.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

