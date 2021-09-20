AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 137,781 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,781 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $287.63 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

