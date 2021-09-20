Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,194,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $219.38 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.19 and a 200-day moving average of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

