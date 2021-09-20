Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMDUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price objective on shares of Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amundi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.