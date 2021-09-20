Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

