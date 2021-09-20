Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,342,000 after acquiring an additional 409,612 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 508,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

