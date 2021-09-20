Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.23 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $314.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,136. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

