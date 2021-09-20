Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post $198.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ONB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. 2,208,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.