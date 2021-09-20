Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.09. 24,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,709. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.