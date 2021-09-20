Analysts Anticipate VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.69. VSE posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VSE.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $46.06 on Friday. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.