Analysts Expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 690%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,691. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.