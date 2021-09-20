Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

