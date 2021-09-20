Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.19. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 23.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.77. 6,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.35.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

