Analysts Expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORPH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Orphazyme A/S stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 9,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,393. The company has a market cap of $155.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

