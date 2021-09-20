Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce sales of $45.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $51.41 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $19.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $142.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $147.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.63 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $173.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million.

SHIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

SHIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,694. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

