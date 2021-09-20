Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.41). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 9,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $630,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,047,730. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.