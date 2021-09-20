Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,741 shares of company stock worth $2,470,750 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

