Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BCYC opened at $43.67 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

