Analysts Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

CCHWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CCHWF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Columbia Care has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

