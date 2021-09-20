Analysts Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Target Price at €20.07

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.00 ($18.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

