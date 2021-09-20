Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) PT at $26.83

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

SLQT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 154,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,470. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

